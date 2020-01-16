Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invesco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.63. Invesco posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.86%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Invesco in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $16.50 price target on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,506,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,203,000 after buying an additional 79,096 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 17,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 211,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.26. 4,295,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,426,767. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Invesco has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

