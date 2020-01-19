Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will announce sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Invesco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the highest is $1.81 billion. Invesco posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Invesco had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Invesco from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,701,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,445. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 77.1% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

