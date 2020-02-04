Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.51-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. Invesco Mortgage Capital also updated its Q4 2019

After-Hours guidance to 0.51-0.53 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.48. 2,192,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 124.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $73.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

