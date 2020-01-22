Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFP) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0715 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of IMFP stock opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. Invesco Multi-Factor Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

