Invesco Multi-Factor Defensive Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFD) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Multi-Factor Defensive Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0529 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

IMFD stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. Invesco Multi-Factor Defensive Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

