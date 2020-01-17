Invesco Multi-Factor Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFI) Shares Down 0%

Invesco Multi-Factor Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFI)’s stock price traded down 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.05 and last traded at $26.07, 29,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,939% from the average session volume of 978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.3144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Multi-Factor Income ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.08.

