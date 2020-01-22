Invesco Preferred ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of PGX opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

