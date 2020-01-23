Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0598 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

PBND stock opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69. Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $25.09.

