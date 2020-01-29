Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $221.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $160.99 and a 52 week high of $225.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4577 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.