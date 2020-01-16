Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) Shares Up 0.7%

Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.42 and last traded at $48.42, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.04.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ)

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

