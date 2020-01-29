Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMV) Shares Down 1.2%

Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMV)’s stock price dropped 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.76 and last traded at $35.00, approximately 5,680 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 24,647 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMV)

PowerShares Dynamic Mid Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Mid Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials and utilities.

