Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) fell 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.01 and last traded at $62.31, 96,366 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 64,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.58.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000.

