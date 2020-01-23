Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $23.01.

