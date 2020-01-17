Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Sets New 52-Week High at $147.30

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $147.30 and last traded at $146.99, with a volume of 2120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.01.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7993 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHS. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

