Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1556 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

SPHD opened at $43.82 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47.

