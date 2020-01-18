Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.19

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.19 and last traded at $59.19, with a volume of 26860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3152 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RWL. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 365.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

