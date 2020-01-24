Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.63

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.63 and last traded at $42.53, with a volume of 5356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.34.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.83.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6069 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 349,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 28,441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,426 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter worth $974,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?