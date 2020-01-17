Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS) Trading 1.1% Higher

Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.03, 1,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 3,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 4.18% of Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection