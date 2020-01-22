Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0936 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,826. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $33.15.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

