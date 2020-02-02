Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) and Solar Senior Capital (NYSE:SUNS) Head to Head Review

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Solar Senior Capital has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Senior Capital and Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital 35.72% 8.59% 3.98% Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solar Senior Capital and Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital $39.81 million 7.13 $13.81 million $1.41 12.54 Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solar Senior Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Solar Senior Capital and Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Senior Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solar Senior Capital presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.47%. Given Solar Senior Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Solar Senior Capital is more favorable than Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls.

Dividends

Solar Senior Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Solar Senior Capital pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Solar Senior Capital has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Solar Senior Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Solar Senior Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Solar Senior Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital beats Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans. The fund prefers debt investments between $5 million and $30 million in companies with EBITDA between $20 million and $60 million.

About Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio. The fund was formerly known as Invesco Van Kampen Trust for Investment Grade Municipals. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals was formed on January 24, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.