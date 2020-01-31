Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.74

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0588 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. 8.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

