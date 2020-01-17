Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG) Stock Price Up 0%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG) shares rose 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.03 and last traded at $25.03, approximately 1,812 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 88,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92.

