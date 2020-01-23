Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0937 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of VRP opened at $25.96 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $26.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51.

