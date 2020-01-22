Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0205 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

PVI stock remained flat at $$24.94 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.92. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

