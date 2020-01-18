Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.64

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.64 and last traded at $39.64, with a volume of 6342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,642,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 430,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,126 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $974,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

