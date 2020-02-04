Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Investar in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investar’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ISTR. ValuEngine upgraded Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 price objective on Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $22.04 on Monday. Investar has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Investar by 129,900.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Investar by 22.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Investar by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew C. Nelson acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index