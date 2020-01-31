Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Investors Bancorp has a payout ratio of 48.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Investors Bancorp to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

NASDAQ:ISBC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.03. 22,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,717. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 6.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISBC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Compass Point raised Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

