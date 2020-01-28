Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Investors Bancorp to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ISBC opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $244,800.00. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

