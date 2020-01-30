Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Releases Earnings Results

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Shares of ISBC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,877,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $244,800.00. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISBC. Stephens began coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

