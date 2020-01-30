Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC)

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 8,672 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,880% compared to the typical daily volume of 291 call options.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of AOBC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.63. 41,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,974. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.89. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $523.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.50 and a beta of 0.36.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOBC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 44,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?