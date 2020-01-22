Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 15,817 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,563% compared to the typical daily volume of 594 call options.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $957,109.23. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $402,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,891 shares in the company, valued at $972,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,095 shares of company stock worth $3,864,873 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13,437.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,103,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080,769 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 52.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,004,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,821,000 after acquiring an additional 693,648 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $25,782,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $26,650,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 128.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 754,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,104,000 after acquiring an additional 423,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCI. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Sunday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

