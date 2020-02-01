Investors Buy High Volume of Church & Dwight Put Options (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 802 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,115% compared to the typical volume of 66 put options.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $74.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $59.64 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average is $73.07.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 75.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.81.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

