Investors Buy High Volume of DexCom Put Options (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 13,336 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,377% compared to the average volume of 903 put options.

In related news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 9,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,846,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,030.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,533 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.34, for a total transaction of $233,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,136 shares of company stock worth $10,638,149 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 359.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,456,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $817,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268,926 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1,781.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,107,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $165,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,855 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 358.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 279,121 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,656,000 after acquiring an additional 218,188 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $22,575,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 76.7% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 304,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,393,000 after acquiring an additional 132,058 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $234.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.37 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $107.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.80.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

