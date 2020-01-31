Investors Buy High Volume of Gold Fields Put Options (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 819 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 964% compared to the typical daily volume of 77 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 58,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gold Fields by 12.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Gold Fields by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gold Fields by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 14.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.14 and a beta of -1.10. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

