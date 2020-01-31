Investors Buy High Volume of Hub Group Put Options (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,320 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,741% compared to the typical volume of 126 put options.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NASDAQ HUBG traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.61. 3,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,578. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $913.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 133.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Hub Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Hub Group by 147.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hub Group during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations

