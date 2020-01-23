Investors Buy High Volume of New York Community Bancorp Call Options (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,731% compared to the typical volume of 208 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,988,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 359,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 174,122 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $823,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,333,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $260.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $12.00 price target on New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

