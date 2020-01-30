Investors Buy High Volume of NuStar Energy Call Options (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,951 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,054% compared to the typical volume of 169 call options.

In other news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 527,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $14,999,995.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,646,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,347,313.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan J. Hill acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.59 per share, with a total value of $39,885.00. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $744,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,970,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,681,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.56. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $378.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.50 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

