Investors Buy High Volume of Pampa Energia Put Options (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 801 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,235% compared to the average daily volume of 60 put options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.30 to $24.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Shares of NYSE:PAM traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 536,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,115. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $940.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.95. Pampa Energia has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $3.69. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pampa Energia will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAM. FMR LLC increased its position in Pampa Energia by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pampa Energia by 803.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pampa Energia during the second quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pampa Energia during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Pampa Energia during the second quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. 28.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

