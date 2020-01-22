Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,640 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,813% compared to the typical volume of 138 put options.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $447.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 96.4% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 64.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

