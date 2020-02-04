Investors Buy High Volume of Sirius XM Put Options (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,794 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 577% compared to the average daily volume of 413 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

SIRI opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

In other news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $2,780,831.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,460.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,523,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $10,374,319.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,404,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,857,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,859,146 shares of company stock valued at $19,722,359. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

