Investors Buy High Volume of Skyline Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 1,608 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,336% compared to the typical daily volume of 112 call options.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 9,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $317,056.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 681,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,802.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $3,457,287.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,418,934.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,029 shares of company stock worth $6,409,617 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Skyline by 22.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Skyline by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Skyline by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Skyline by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Skyline by 160.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price target on shares of Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Skyline from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Shares of SKY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.58. 3,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,479. Skyline has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $354.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

