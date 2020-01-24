Investors Buy High Volume of XPO Logistics Call Options (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 11,681 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,394% compared to the average daily volume of 782 call options.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

XPO opened at $93.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.48. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $96.20.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 252,900 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $21,261,303.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 552,900 shares of company stock valued at $46,723,803 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,391,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,920,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 234,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, black and white Capital LP acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,598,000.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?