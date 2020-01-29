Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 21,391 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,079% compared to the typical volume of 1,815 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Forescout Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Forescout Technologies from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.30.

In other Forescout Technologies news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 9,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $331,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Decesare sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,754,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 679,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,860,884.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,271 shares of company stock valued at $8,542,654. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSCT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,326. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Forescout Technologies has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $46.43.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.99 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.27% and a negative return on equity of 101.79%. Forescout Technologies’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

