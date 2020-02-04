Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 114,661 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 617% compared to the average volume of 15,988 call options.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.87. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $388,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,342.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,850 shares of company stock worth $2,230,552. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?