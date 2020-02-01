Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 9,900 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,150% compared to the typical daily volume of 792 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,017,368 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $221,083,000 after purchasing an additional 72,994 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 775,852 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $90,914,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 4,449.1% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 673,272 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,784,000 after buying an additional 658,472 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 38.1% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 637,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,886,000 after buying an additional 175,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 20.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 314,681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,486,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MLNX shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Mellanox Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.19.

Shares of MLNX stock opened at $120.90 on Friday. Mellanox Technologies has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $122.10. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.10.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

