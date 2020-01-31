Investors Buy Large Volume of Cameco Call Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 41,437 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,398% compared to the average volume of 1,659 call options.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 2.4% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,174,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after buying an additional 537,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,813,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,754,000 after acquiring an additional 366,054 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 10,002,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,026,000 after acquiring an additional 426,123 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,832,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,911,000 after acquiring an additional 628,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,169,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,808,000 after acquiring an additional 274,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cameco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE CCJ traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $8.19. 19,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,181. Cameco has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Cameco had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

See Also: Beige Book