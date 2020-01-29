Investors Buy Large Volume of Cassava Sciences Call Options (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,793 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,967% compared to the typical volume of 79 call options.

SAVA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Maxim Group upped their price target on Cassava Sciences from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

NASDAQ SAVA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 41,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,513,043. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $123.55 million, a P/E ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 2.59.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Remi Barbier purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $553,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 76,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $141,754.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,233.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 194,111 shares of company stock valued at $749,307. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cassava Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.97% of Cassava Sciences worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

