Investors Buy Large Volume of Extreme Networks Put Options (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 6,618 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,689% compared to the typical volume of 370 put options.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $771.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.67. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.18 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXTR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,403,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,129,000 after buying an additional 301,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,794,000 after buying an additional 498,962 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth $17,720,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 233.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,253 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

