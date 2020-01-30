Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 740 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 928% compared to the typical daily volume of 72 put options.

Shares of OSUR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,706. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $13.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on OSUR. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,979,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1,526.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 901,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,391,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,157,000 after acquiring an additional 273,670 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,003,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,495,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 144,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

