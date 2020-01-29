Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 3,228 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,442% compared to the typical daily volume of 127 put options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $146.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.30.

Shares of PFPT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.25. The stock had a trading volume of 24,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,736. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $96.99 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.04 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $610,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,686.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $295,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,479 shares of company stock worth $7,908,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,991,000 after acquiring an additional 240,427 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 935,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 336,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,401,000 after acquiring an additional 40,192 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 333,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,074,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,789,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

